La Nativity Hosts HOSA

Some of the award winners in a pose with Rev. Lawson (3rd right) and Vincent Sowah Odotei (7th right)

The Nativity Congregation, La, of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Saturday, February 2, 2020 hosted the 47th Accra Companies of the Boys’ & Girls’ Brigade’s maiden Bronze and Silver Award of the Head of State Scheme (HOSA).

HOSA is a non-formal educational framework open to all young people between the ages of 14 and 24 regardless of their backgrounds and circumstances. It is aimed at developing the capacities of the young people through skills acquisition, voluntary community services, physical recreation and adventurous journey.

The scheme is affiliated to the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award founded by HRH Prince Phillip, running in 130 countries globally, and it is the world’s leading youth achievement award.

In his welcome address, Rev. Daniel Lankai Lawson, the resident pastor, bemoaned the increase in betting centres at La and Ghana in general. He, therefore, pleaded with parents to instil the ‘God factor’ in their children.

He stressed that if the children were trained to know God, the many vices in the country would be reduced. He advised the award winners to be an example to their peers. “Please, exhibit the ‘Presbyterian Character’ to draw people to Christ,” he added.

Emelia Amasah receiving

her certificate from Rev.

Daniel Lankai Lawson

The Programmes Manager of the scheme, Mr. Samuel Nii Odoi Laryea, in his speech on the theme: “Enhancing Youth Employability through Non-Formal Education”, urged the award winners to dedicate their knowledge and skills to community services so that society as a whole can benefit from their training experiences.

“There is no greater reward that you can get in life other than the satisfaction that comes from serving your people and country,” he stressed.

Vincent Odotei Sowah, Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon and Deputy Minister of Information who was the special guest of honour, also called on the youth to join some of these non-formal educational activities to acquire a skill.

“In today’s world, your degrees and diplomas are not enough in the job market; you need to acquire a skill to help in the growth of the establishment you want to be employed in,” he advised the youth.

A total of 24 persons took home bronze awards, with the silver award going to Emelia Amasah of the Girls’ Brigade.

By Christopher Kotei