Journalists Taken Through Migration, Child Labour Issues

A section of journalists at the workshop

THE METROPOLITAN Chief Executive (MCE) of Kumasi, Osei Assibey-Antwi, has urged the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) to collaborate and train journalists to report appropriately on migration and what constitutes child labour in Africa.

This, he noted, would do away with the misinformation or misreporting that is sometimes associated with foreign media on issues of child labour on the continent.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi gave the advice when he addressed the opening session of a day’s workshop organized for selected journalists from Asante, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions by UNESCO and GIBA on the theme: “Empowering Young People in Africa through Media and Communication for Better Access to Quality Information for West Africa and Central Africa.”

The MCE highly commended the organizers for helping to sharpen the skills of journalists for them to remain on top of issues that affect the development of the country.

He praised the private media in particular (GIBA, PRINPAD) for their untiring effort in explaining government policies and programmes to the public and also putting public officials on their toes.

An expert from International Organization on Migration (IMO), Collins Yeboah, took the participants through illegal routes in Ghana that migrants use in their attempts to reach Europe.

He mentioned areas such as Berekum, Nkoranza and Techiman as places where people use a lot whenever they want to embark on a perilous journey to Europe.

Veteran media expert and consultant Professor Kwame Karikari took the participants through skills needed to effectively report on issues affecting society.

He said there was the need for journalists to emphasize life-changing documentaries, features and advocacy campaigns.

The President of GIBA, Andrew Danso Aninkora, urged the journalists to make good use of the skills acquired.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Kumasi