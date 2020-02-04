AMA Partners Ecobank To Beautify Accra

Accra Mayor (2nd left) exchanges documents with Dan Sackey to seal the deal

THE ACCRA Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has partnered with Ecobank Ghana to beautify some iconic areas in Accra.

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Mayor of Accra, speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra, noted, “We want to create a significant place where money talks; a place where when you walk around it looks like the Ecobank building.”

He expressed delight that the AMA’s Accra Beautification Project was launched at a time when the bank was about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, slated for March this year.

Under the partnership, the bank will within the next the five years, adopt and invest in the cleaning and greening of the Africa Liberation Circle and the median, up to the traffic light adjacent the National Theatre.

Daniel Sackey, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, said the Memorandum of Understanding represented an effective collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive government’s agenda of beautification of the city of Accra.

“Indeed the signing is the first step towards the actualization of AMA’s Accra Beautification Project,” he said.

“In signing this agreement, we are accepting the responsibility to work with AMA and other service providers to ensure that we keep the adopted area clean and green,” Sackey said.

“We at Ecobank have always been very much interested in supporting sustainable environmental projects,” he said.

Sackey urged the public to work with stakeholders to ensure the area remained tidy and encouraged other corporate institutions to adopt other locations within the city to make Accra the cleanest city on the continent.

In 2019, the bank collaborated with some agencies and private sector participants such as the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Universal Plastic Product and Recycling Company and the Environmental Service Providers Association to facilitate the distribution of a million waste bins to households.