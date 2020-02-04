Kadijah Amoah Heads Aker Energy Ghana

Kadijah Amoah

Aker Energy AS has appointed Kadijah Amoah as Country Director of Aker Energy Ghana Ltd, effective February 1, 2020.

The appointment follows Aker Energy’s strategy to strengthen the company’s local presence and management in Ghana.

By this, she becomes the first Ghanaian woman to lead an oil firm operating in the country.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our team and presence in Ghana with Kadijah as the Country Director of Aker Energy, Ghana. With Kadijah’s experience, I am confident that she will lead with success as we move towards the development phase of the Pecan project offshore Ghana,” says Svein Jakob Liknes, CEO of

Aker Energy AS.

Mrs. Amoah will be appointed to the Executive Management Team of Aker Energy AS in addition to heading the country office of Aker Energy in Ghana. She will also work closely with affiliated companies—AGM Petroleum Ghana Limited (“AGM”) and Aker Ghana Investment Company (AGIC) in Ghana, both companies with the same majority owner as Aker Energy, and hold directorships in both companies.

Mrs. Amoah, a Ghanaian citizen, is a lawyer by training and holds degrees in law and political science, a master’s degree in international business, and awaits the award of a postgraduate diploma in strategy and innovation.

Prior to joining Aker Energy, Mrs. Amoah was a Senior Foreign Lawyer at the German office of Clifford Chance, Germany, one of the largest law firms in the world.

“I am extremely pleased to join Aker Energy at such an important stage of the company’s history. Building on the Aker group’s 180 years industrial heritage, Aker Energy will, together with AGM and AGIC, take the lead to develop Ghana’s oil and gas resources and related industries,” says Mrs. Amoah.

“It all starts with the Pecan project operated by Aker Energy; but this is just the beginning. AGM’s plans to explore and appraise the SDWT block and AGIC’s plans to pursue development opportunities stand as testaments to Aker’s commitment to industry development in Ghana beyond the upcoming project,” she

added.

Jan Helge Skogen has held the role of country manager since May 2018. Mr. Skogen stays on as an advisor until March 1, 2020.