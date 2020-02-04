Obomeng Leaders Support Clinic

A scene during the donation

Some opinion leaders at Obomeng in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region have presented medical equipment to the Community Clinic in the town.

Thieves ransacked the clinic last year, taking away medical equipment and other valuables, including office equipment.

As a result, the opinion leaders donated a computer, 32-inch television set, some medical equipment, desks and chairs to the Obomeng Clinic recently.

The donation was jointly made by Obomenghene Nana Effah Opinamang lll, Nana Wiafe Kumnipa, Former President of Kwahuman Association of New York and New Jersey and Roland Ababio of New York.

Receiving the items, Helena Obeng, Deputy Director Nursing Services Kwahu South, assisted by Vivian Asamoah, Midwife in charge of Obomeng Clinic, commended the Obomenghene and the other opinion leaders for their selflessness.

Present at the short presentation were Obomenghene Abusua Panin Barima Osei Berko, Obomeng Nifahene Nana Owusu Ansong, as well as Edem Dometi, a physician assistant and a sub-district leader.