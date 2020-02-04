Kenya Eyes Double Track

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Minister of Education

The Kenyan government has requested for Ghanaian assistance to enable them to also implement the double track system in their schools.

The request asked for two Ghanaian experts to come and stay in the East African country next month for 10 days so they could impart the concept to them.

A correspondence from Prof A.O. Magoha, Cabinet Secretary, titled “Government to Government Technical Support in Kenya’s Education Reforms” and sighted by DAILY GUIDE read “I applaud you for the robust reforms that your country has embarked on and the success stories that are emerging. It is in this regard that I am writing to request for a government to government technical support in conceptualizing and designing a Double Track System that will enable Kenya achieve 100% transition for two cohorts of learners who will transition to secondary school in 2023.”

Continuing the correspondence requested from Ghana, one or two officers are going “to spend about 10 days in Kenya, preferably before end of March 2020, to help conceptualize and design the Double Track System. Kenya will meet travel, accommodation and any other related costs.”

Ghana’s double track system has become a toast of many countries—the Kenyan being the latest.

The two countries have enjoyed a British colonial experience; their legendary Presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Kwame Nkrumah—political contemporaries fighting together in the independence trenches.

By A.R. Gomda