Hanns Seidel Foundation Trains 30 Police Personnel

Trained police personnel in group photography with senior officers of the service

Hann’s Seidel Foundation has trained some 30 police personnel consisting of 6 females and 24 males of the Sergeant and Inspectorate ranks in police professionalism.

The training is to support the Ghana Police Service with transformational training in police professionalism and civility while performing their duties.

The training began on Tuesday 14th March to Friday 17th March 2023 at the Plush Royal Hotel in Accra.

Madam Aridja Frank in her remarks commended the Ghana Police Service for the successful implementation of its previous activities. This is especially in the last year of which 391 personnel consisting of 93 females and 298 males were trained.

She stated that the continuation of the program for this year is due to positive feedback from an independent evaluation conducted by the Foundation in December 2022.

She entreated participants to be carried by the wind of change in the same direction for achieving the four thematic goals of the current Police administration which are: Restoring Public Trust; Commanding Public Respect; Regaining Public Confidence; and Cementing Police Legitimacy.

In a speech read on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, COP/Dr. Ernest Owusu stated that the police administration has come out with various interventions to motivate personnel to serve the public very well and to achieve the four thematic goals. He encouraged participants to put in their best efforts and be committed to sharing experiences and learning from each other.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke