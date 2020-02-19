Happy Fm Celebrates Vals Day With Mass Wedding

A scene from the ceremony

The much anticipated 14th edition of the annual Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding was held last Friday in Accra

Fourteen couples had their marriages blessed in the colourful wedding ceremony which attracted hundreds of people, including friends and families of the couples.

Gifty Adoye, Minister Nana Agyeman and a host of others treated the couples as well as their friends and families who were present to share in their joy to some good musical performances.

The Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding is organised free of charge for registered couples.

The annual event is a social investment initiative by Happy FM to bring relief to couples who dream of having a white wedding but do not have the means to do so.

Over the years, about 500 couples and families have experienced the joy of a beautiful wedding ceremony through the Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, was fascinated by the level of excitement portrayed by family and friends of the couples that he expressed, “Love and marriage are like chariots and horses. One cannot be drawn without the other. I could really tell that the wind of love was blown from all sides as friends, family and the couples display their love.”

The Programs Manager of Happy FM, Emmanuel Akrumah was enthused by the turn out at the event.

He said, “The number of people at the event confirms one thing; Happy FM‘s commitment to the community is felt and appreciated by many.

“It is an honour to have all these people supporting our initiative. We will continue to bring the best to our community.”

He further expressed his gratitude to all those who supported the event with their presence.