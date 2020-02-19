GTA Calls For Investment In Chocolate Production

Akwasi Agyemang

The Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Moses Ndebugri, has appealed to international and private investors to spend on the production of chocolate and other cocoa based products to promote local consumption.

He said even though Ghana was the second largest producer of cocoa beans, chocolate production was on the low side and urged investors to take advantage of it to establish factories to produce more of the product to make it accessible and affordable to the people.

Mr Ndebugri made the appeal when the GTA presented assorted items including; boxes of chocolate, Voltic mineral water and toilet rolls to the Wa Municipal Hospital’s children’s ward to mark this year’s National Chocolate Day, dubbed Valentine’s Day celebration.

He said because of its nutritional values, many people in Ghana wished they could be consuming chocolate, but due to inadequate production level of the commodity and its high price, they were unable to do so.

The presentation was part of the GTA’s widow’s mite to show love to sick children who could not join their colleagues to play and celebrate the day.

“Showing love to the sick is a form of therapy and our children are the future leaders, hence the need to show love to them to enable them to heal from their diseases and grow well to become responsible citizens,” he said.

Mr Ndebugri said the day was celebrated to change the widely held perception of the promotion of immoral conducts among the youth especially, on Valentine’s Day.

It was also to promote the consumption of made in Ghana Chocolate, with the main objective of boosting domestic tourism and promoting the consumption of cocoa based products and raising awareness for Ghanaians to appreciate the health benefits of chocolate.

Giving reasons why people should consume chocolate, he said chocolate had ingredients that provided the most powerful dietary antioxidants, prevented stroke by improving blood circulation, provided energy and vitality and boosted fertility in both sexes.

Mr Remy Konkuri, the nurse in-charge of the children’s ward who received the items on behalf of hospital authorities urged other benevolent organizations and public spirited individuals to emulate the GTA and come to the aid of the children on regular basis.