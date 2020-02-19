Lampard Slams VAR Decisions

Frank Lampard

The video assistant referee (VAR) “didn’t get it right” in Chelsea’s 2-0 home loss to Manchester United and it was “soul destroying” for the supporters, says Blues boss Frank Lampard.

VAR official Chris Kavanagh did not feel Harry Maguire deserved a red card for appearing to kick Michy Batshuayi.

Kavanagh also ruled out two Chelsea goals – one for a push in the box and the other for offside.

Hundreds of home fans left Stamford Bridge with more than 10 minutes left.

Headers from Anthony Martial and Maguire secured a first league double over Chelsea for Manchester United since the 1987-88 season.

Chelsea became only the second team to have two goals awarded on the field but then ruled out by VAR in the same Premier League game, after Sheffield United against Brighton in December.

Maguire and Batshuayi tangled near the touchline, leaving the United defender on the ground. As the Chelsea striker fell towards him, the England international appeared to kick out at the Belgium forward.

“I’ve seen it again and VAR is there for that and they didn’t get it right. Harry Maguire should have been sent off, that’s clear, and that obviously changes the game,” Lampard lamented.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “Was Harry Maguire lucky? I don’t think so. He was fouled first and Batshuayi was going to fall on top of him so he put his leg out and hit him where it hurts.”

“I know I caught him and I felt he was going to fall on me and my natural reaction was to straighten my leg to stop him. It wasn’t a kick out and there was no intent. I think it’s the right decision. I apologised to him and it was nice that the referee saw sense,” Maguire stated.