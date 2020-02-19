Kwaw Blay Excels In NxtGen Match Play Final

Kwaw Blay (R) and Foster Seidu displaying their silverwares

The Director of Western Publications Limited, Kwaw Blay, demonstrated brilliance to emerge as one of the finalists in the 2019 NxtGen match play golf tournament at the Achimota Golf Club over the weekend.

The match play final determines the NxtGen champion for the year.

Blay and the ultimate winner, Foster Seidu, battled for supremacy in a tight and exciting game that was decided on hole-18, which was witnessed by over 100 people.

He missed the ultimate prize narrowly to Seidu, who topped with a par on hole-18, while Blay scored a double bogey on the tricky Par 3.

And for his spirited performance, he took home two trophies and was adjudged 2019 most improved NxtGen player.

NxtGen is a group of young businessmen who are passionate and mostly play at the Achimota Golf Club.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum