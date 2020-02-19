Pogba Is Not Your Prisoner … Agent Tells Solskjaer

Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola has launched a blistering attack on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and warned the Manchester United manager he does not own Paul Pogba.

Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday that Pogba “is our player, not Mino’s” amid fresh speculation surrounding the Frenchman’s future.

And on Monday, just 17 minutes before United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, noted super-agent Raiola hit back by telling the Norwegian “he has other things to worry about.”

“Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property,” Raiola posted on Twitter. “Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else.

“I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner. But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.

“I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts.”

Solskjaer was responding to previous comments made by Raiola that suggested Pogba, who has contract at Old Trafford until 2021 with the option of another 12 months, wanted to “escape” the club. The midfielder has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid and a return to former club Juventus.

“Until now I was maybe too nice to him [Solskjaer],” Raiola continued. “Solskjaer should just remember things he said in the summer to Paul.

“I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least if I was him I would.”

Pogba is currently sidelined with an ankle injury after undergoing surgery in January.

When asked about Raiola after Monday’s game, Solskjaer said, “No comment, people can say whatever they want in the world today on social media and it makes headlines, I don’t really need to say anything. Didn’t seem to bother any of our players, or anyone, so not gonna comment on that, no.”