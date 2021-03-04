Happy FM DJ Adviser Dead

Award-winning Disc Jockey at Accra-based radio station, Happy FM, Isaac De-Graft Danquah popularly known as DJ adviser has passed away.

Controversial comedian, A-Plus’s wrote on his Facebook page “Oh DJ Adviser!!! RIP bro.” the cause of his death is still unknown.

Some media personalities have poured out their tributes on social media as others shared fun memories with the late DJ Adviser.”

Also, budding musician Ko-jo Cue tweeted “RIP DJ Adviser… thank you for your contributions to radio & entertainment in Ghana … Glad to have met you a few times.”, @GiovaniCaleb also wrote,” One of the most real in the game. R.I.P DJ ADVISER #highlife 🇬🇭#dontPushMeIWillGoMyselp oh chale. Thoughts and Prays with the immediate family &colleagues back at GMA &@HAPPY989FM”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke