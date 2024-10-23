Hassan Ayariga proposes economic lockdown

Hassan Ayariga, the Presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), has vowed to lock down Ghana’s economy for one year if elected in 2024.

This drastic measure aims to curb the country’s heavy dependence on imported goods and promote local production and consumption.

Ayariga’s Vision: Economic Independence and Self-Sufficiency

Hassan Ayariga’s plan, outlined in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV’s Face to Face, centers on initiating an economic “lockdown” within his first 100 days in office. This would involve seizing imported food products and goods to encourage domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports. The goal is to make Ghana self-sufficient, produce its own goods, and lessen dependence on external markets.

Ayariga argues that Ghana’s economy is overly reliant on imports, which hinders economic growth and stability.

By locking down the economy, he believes Ghana can change its consumption pattern, produce what it eats, and eat what it produces.

This, he claims, will increase productivity, stabilize the cedi, and create employment opportunities.

Criticism and Controversy

Hassan Ayariga’s proposal has sparked debate, with some questioning the feasibility and potential consequences of such a drastic measure.

Meanwhile, the APC has also accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of copying their proposed 24-hour economy policy.

BY Daniel Bampoe