Majority Caucus Demands Urgent Recall Of Parliament

The Majority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament has formally requested an urgent reconvening of the House, citing pressing national matters that require immediate attention.

This development comes on the heels of Parliament’s abrupt adjournment sine die on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Background to the Crisis

The adjournment was sparked by a Supreme Court ruling directing Parliament to recognize four affected Members of Parliament, pending the final determination of a suit filed by Alexander Afenyo Markin, Majority Leader.

Speaker Alban Bagbin subsequently declared the House adjourned indefinitely, sparking controversy.

The Request

In a statement, signed by all the 138 Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, the Majority Caucus invoked Article 112(3) of the Constitution and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

This provision empowers at least 15% of Members of Parliament to request a recall.

Urgent Matters for Consideration

The Caucus has outlined several critical issues requiring urgent attention, including:

– _Request for Tax Exemptions_ for beneficiaries under the One District, One Factory Programme

– _Ghana Financial Stability Fund, a $250 million International Development Association facility

– _Bills_:

– Environmental Protection Agency Bill, 2024

– Social Protection Bill, 2023

– Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2024

– Budget Bill, 2023

– Ghana Boundary Commission Bill, 2023

– Intestate Succession Bill, 2022

Context And Justification

The Majority Caucus emphasized that their request is made in good faith and in the national interest.

They argued that Parliament’s adjournment sine die without explanation has left critical government business unattended.

Call to Action

The Caucus urged Speaker Bagbin to summon Parliament within the stipulated seven-day period, citing constitutional and statutory provisions.

They expressed readiness to provide additional information or clarification as needed.

BY Daniel Bampoe