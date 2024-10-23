President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For $450m Manganese Refinery

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a $450 million manganese processing plant at Nsuta in the Western Region.

This significant milestone marks the beginning of Ghana’s journey to add value to its mineral resources, a key component of the President’s vision for the mining sector.

The ceremony, held on October 21, 2024, was attended by key stakeholders, including Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, and Managing Director of Ghana Manganese Company (GMC), Jurgen Eijgendaal.

A Major Boost to Ghana’s Economy

The refinery is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and increase revenue from the manganese industry.

President Akufo-Addo’s vision for value addition is aimed at retaining the highest end of the manganese value chain in Ghana.

“Today marks a major milestone in our quest to add value to our natural resources,” President Akufo-Addo stated. “This refinery will not only create jobs but also increase our revenue from manganese exports.”

Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor commended the President for his leadership in driving the value addition agenda.

“The President’s vision for the mining sector is clear, and we are committed to ensuring its success,” Jinapor said.

GMC Managing Director Jurgen Eijgendaal expressed gratitude to the President and the government for their support. “We are committed to delivering a world-class refinery that will benefit Ghana and its people,” Eijgendaal stated.

The manganese refinery is a significant step towards Ghana’s goal of becoming a hub for value addition in mineral resources.

With President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Ghana is poised to reap the benefits of its natural resources.

