‘Kudus Lost His Head’

Mohammed Kudus

Former England striker, Peter Crouch says Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ‘completely lost his head’ following his red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday.

The Ghana international was sent off with four minutes remaining after clashing with Spurs players following a foul on defender Micky Van de Ven.

Kudus had run over the player who was on the group before shoving Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

He was first handed a yellow card before a Video Assistant Referee review ended with the ex-Ajax star getting sent off.

Crouch, who was watching the game for TNT Football, insist Kudus deserved the red card for his action.

“Kudus completely lost his head. I think van de Ven did well not to react, because he stamped on him a couple of times before, tried to kick the ball at him, stood on him a couple of times, and then he gets a slap in the face,” he told TNT.

“Richarlison goes down, somehow, it’s all kicking off. He had to go. It was a complete loss of his head,” he added.

Kudus will serve a three-game ban, starting with the visit of Manchester United to the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.