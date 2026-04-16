Haxo Labs’ ‘boafuo’ Transforming Ghana’s Tailoring Industry

Diana Evans

Haxo Labs, a research-driven lab, crafting bespoke software systems and pioneering new technologies, has released its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) tailoring platform called ‘boafuo’ to assist tailors and seamstresses in their work flow.

A business management tool built directly into WhatsApp, ‘boafuo’ helps fashion artisans track client data, manage production, and automate communication with the goal of digitalising the notebooks and mental ledgers that have long powered the country’s informal fashion sector.

Speaking with Daily Guide co-founder of Haxo Labs, Diana Evans, said the idea was sparked by a personal ordeal. “I was part of a bridal party where the tailor couldn’t find my measurements. I ended up going to the store just three days before the wedding to have my dress sewn,” she said. “That stress, for both myself and the tailor, is what we wanted to eliminate.”

She indicated that rather than force artisans onto new apps, Haxo Labs embedded ‘boafuo’ inside WhatsApp, a platform tailors already use to communicate with clients.

Ms. Evans further noted that the company’s approach of research-first led to the creation of ‘boafuo’, which is made exclusively for the existing workflow of tailors and seamstresses in the country.

“We didn’t look for apps to build; we looked for foundational friction in critical industries,” she said. “The team spent months shadowing dressmakers, studying paper-based systems, and testing features against real workflows. If a feature took too long to explain and understand, we threw it out.”

“We’ve seen tailors who used to dread the busy season now managing their order flow with complete calm. They are taking on more clients because they no longer have the mental load of remembering every detail,” she added.

She further explained that the tool has three core pillars: a Measurement Vault for storing client details, Production Tracking for managing garment timelines, and Automated Client Communication for reminders and updates.

‘boafuo’s founders; Ms. Evans and Ronny Panford, believe digitising production data creates a path to a more resilient sector. The result, she added, is ‘a partner, not a burden. It’s a tool that thinks ahead, anticipating the needs of tailors and seamstresses.’

Impact

Early users report fewer missed deadlines, stronger client trust, and the ability to scale without hiring admin help. By reducing the “Where is my dress?” calls, tailors reclaim hours for the sewing machine.

“When a tailor has their records digitised, they become bankable and scalable,” Ms. Evans said. “We’re building an auditable, professionalised industry that can compete globally.”

She further noted that since its launch, ‘boafuo’ has changed how users like “Aunty Comfort” run their shops.

Featured in Haxo Labs’ Tailor Spotlight series, Aunty Comfort testified about how the platform has reshaped her workflow.

“boafuo has brought structure and digital precision to my craft. I can now focus on sewing and creating beautiful clothes, rather than worrying about managing my business,” she said.

Ms. Evans said Haxo Labs plans to expand ‘boafuo’ into a full lifecycle tool for garment shops, adding team management features so master tailors can assign tasks to apprentices and track progress in real time.

With ‘boafuo’, Ghana’s fashion industry is taking a giant leap forward; tailors are managing their businesses more efficiently, taking on more clients, and building trust with customers through embracing technology and innovation.

The company is also growing its Tailor Spotlight series to showcase African dressmakers to a global audience.

“We want boafuo to be the stage where African tailoring talent is showcased to the world,” Diana said.

By Daily Guide Report