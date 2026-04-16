PanAvest, Nvame Partner To Power African Knowledge

Makafui Aikins in a handshake with Prof. Douglas Boateng

PanAvest International and Partners has entered into an innovative strategic partnership with Nvame to advance African thought leadership and Afrocentric knowledge in support of the continent’s long term development agenda, particularly the realisation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Agenda 2063.

Founded in 2001 in South Africa, PanAvest has consistently championed African centred governance, industrialisation, and strategic leadership thinking, and has operated a satellite office in Ghana since 2013. This partnership builds on that legacy by ensuring that best practices and impactful ideas are deliberately disseminated through strong institutional collaboration.

At its core, the partnership seeks to amplify African thought, initially through the global marketing and distribution of the acclaimed works of Professor Douglas Boateng, Founder and Chairman of PanAvest.

Leveraging Nvame’s end to end publishing and strategic communications capabilities, the initiative will also expand access to a broader body of African authored thought leadership across academic institutions, boardrooms, and policy environments.

This long term, purpose driven collaboration is set to significantly strengthen existing leadership platforms, including the annual Boardroom Governance Summit, widely recognised as the largest and most influential boardroom governance focused platform on the continent.

Beyond publishing and events, both organisations will actively co-create bold, forward looking programmes and thought leadership initiatives to accelerate Africa’s industrial transformation and firmly position the continent within the global knowledge economy.

Speaking on the partnership, Professor Douglas Boateng, who is also the Founder and Convenor of the Boardroom Governance Summit and scribe of the daily NyansaKasa Words of Wisdom, stated: “Africa cannot outsource its thinking and expect to shape its future. This partnership is about ensuring that African ideas lead African progress.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Makafui Aikins, Chief Executive Officer of Nvame, added: “This collaboration represents a deliberate step towards positioning African knowledge and best practices at the centre of global discourse. By working with PanAvest and Professor Boateng, we are connecting ideas to action and ensuring that African perspectives drive meaningful change across the continent.”

Together, PanAvest International and Partners and Nvame aim to strengthen Africa’s intellectual sovereignty and global relevance by bridging ideas, institutions, and influence.

A Daily Guide Report