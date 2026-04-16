Atwima Mponua Residents Lament Bad Roads

A large hole caused by erosion on a section of the road

Residents of Mpasatia-Beposo and its surrounding communities in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region have appealed to government to urgently fix their deplorable road network, which they say has worsened over the years.

According to them, the roads have not seen any major rehabilitation, reshaping, or tarring for a long time, making movement within the area extremely difficult, especially during the rainy season.

The residents are therefore calling on the Minister for Roads and Highways, the Ashanti Regional Minister, the District Chief Executive, and the Urban Roads Department to, as a matter of urgency, intervene to address the situation.

They noted that the poor state of the roads has adversely affected their livelihoods, citing limited access to healthcare, challenges in transporting farm produce to markets, and frequent absenteeism among schoolchildren when it rains.

Transport fares, they added, have also increased significantly due to the risk and difficulty drivers face when plying the routes.

“We feel neglected despite participating in elections. As citizens, we deserve better roads to improve our living conditions,” a resident stated.

The situation, they stressed, is further aggravated by erosion, which continues to wash away portions of the already damaged roads, rendering them nearly impassable.

The residents expressed hope that government would heed their plea and take immediate steps to rehabilitate the roads to ease their plight.

FROM David Afum, Mpasatia