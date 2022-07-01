HD+ Backs Accra Homowo Inter- City Marathon

HD+ boss, Theodore Asampong (2nd L) exchanging pleasantries with Henri Senyo Penni. With them are Mrs. Adelaide Abbiw-Williams (L) and William Ezah

Ghana’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider,

SES HD PLUS, has partnered organisers of the maiden Homowo Marathon to offer its customers the opportunity to cultivate a healthy lifestyle, while enjoying the rich Ga heritage, culture and tradition during the upcoming Homowo season.

At the official signing ceremony which took place at SES HD PLUS office in Accra, Theodore Asampong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS Ghana said, “One component of a good and quality lifestyle is quality entertainment. Our decision to partner this noble initiative represents part of our efforts to support the development of sports, health and fitness in Ghana.

“We are convinced that the marathon will provide us with the perfect platform to interact with our customers and promote a healthy lifestyle to all Ghanaians.’’

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Medievent Consult, William Ezah, organisers of the Homowo Marathon said, “This is our first marathon in Accra and because we wanted to tie it in with the Homowo festival, we approached the Ga Traditional Council and they gave us the nod to host the marathon. We decided to work with HD+ because they have the audience base to assist us reach our targets. This partnership assures us of high-level patronage to our maiden Homowo Marathon which promises to be a memorable event.’’

Also present at the signing ceremony was the Head of Marketing at SES HD PLUS Ghana, Mrs. Adelaide Abbiw-Williams; William Addison, Sales Manager at SES HD PLUS and a team from Medievent Consult including Henri Senyo Penni and Frederick Marfo; General Manager and Operations Manager respectively.

The Accra Intercity Homowo Marathon is a 21-kilometer race which starts on the Spintex Road from Papaye through to Manet, Teshie and end at Mantse Agbona in Accra.

The maiden event comes off on July 30, and has been scheduled to begin the 2022 Ga Homowo activities.