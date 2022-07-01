Headless Woman Found At Sefwi-BekwaI

A headless body of a woman in her forties has been found at Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North Region.

The lifeless body was reportedly found around an uncompleted building by some labourers who work on the structure.

Eric Oduro, the Assembly Member for Sefwi Bekwai Electoral Area explained that the incident happened on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

According to the Assembly Member, “labourers were hired to fix up the Plaster of Paris (POP) in an uncompleted building and one of them was feeling uneasy so he decided to go to the bush behind the building to ease himself.

“When the labourer was heading to the bush, he sighted pieces of blood on his way.

“Upon approaching, he got to the bush and saw the lady lying on the ground lifeless and covered with leaves”.

He stressed further that the labourer was terrified and quickly rushed back to his colleagues to inform them of what he has seen.

The incident was reported to the police and when the police arrived, they took out the leaves from the body.

Unfortunately, the police together with the labourers and residents saw that the woman’s head was cut off and was not found.

Some residents believes that the murderers were going to use the head for rituals.

