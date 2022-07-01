“Not Forsaken: Ancestors Prologue – Libations” launches on Saturday

Ishmael Junourgh

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin will be part of the dignitaries expected to grace the launch of the second edition of a book authored by Ishmael Junourgh, a journalist and a member of the Defence Press Corps this Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Accra.

The African novel titled “Not Forsaken: Ancestors Prologue – Libations” is a historical fiction that brings out the wisdom of our ancestors in ensuring that the ethical, control and logical boundaries of life are kept, safeguarded, and protected against the erosion of “post” theories.

It distinguishes between the gun and the pen of which one has an enduring last span.

The pen, he said, represents modernization and the gun, the legacies of the African ancestor.

In an interview with Daily Guide, Mr. Junourgh said whether we move on, remain faithful to the past or remain in the present, we cannot be cultural atavists.

For the above reason, Ishmael A. Junourgh in his book/novel “has reused the juju of writing – where one person self-talks (monologues) without a sense of insanity – by compiling with rare creativity the stories of our ancestors.

I have always loved to read since childhood and that has demystified writing for me and subsequently propelled my love to write as a source of knowledge or literature for the future”, he said.

Adding that when one knows his ancestral calling, he starts early in life to do whatever he has been called to do.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey