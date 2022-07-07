HD+ Calls On Ga Mantse …Supports Accra Marathon

Adelaide Abbiw-Williams ( 2nd L) in a handshake with the Ga Mantse. With them are officials of Medievent and HD+

A delegation from Ghana’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, SES HD PLUS, has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Ga Traditional Council at the Ga Mantse’s Palace in Accra ahead of the first Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.

The marathon is scheduled to usher in the Homowo festivities.

Head of Marketing at SES HD PLUS, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, led the team and was accompanied by some key officials of Medievent Consult, organisers of the first Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.

Adelaide Abbiw-Williams reiterated HD+’s compliments to the Ga people and confirmed her brand’s commitment to providing superior television viewing experience to satellite homes in Ghana.

“We are a brand that is passionate about the rich Ga heritage, culture and tradition, that is why we are here today to get the blessings of His Royal Majesty for the HD+ service. HD+ was launched in December 2020 to provide quality and affordable entertainment and television viewing experiences to satellite homes in Ghana.

“We have partnered about 20 favourite channels to bring Ghanaian homes the HD TV experience and unique decoder features such as the ability to pause, reverse and record live TV as well as watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS App,” she disclosed.

The spokesperson for Medievent Consult, Mustapha Nettey said: “We cannot do anything in Ga without informing the owners of Ga of our intentions. We are here today to inform His Royal Majesty that everything is on course for the marathon to take place on July 30, 2022 and that, we will launch the Accra Inter-City Marathon on July 6, 2022.’’

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II congratulated HD+ and Medievent Consult for their contribution towards the Homowo celebrations. “We have celebrated Ga Homowo for a long time, but this is the first time we are having a Homowo Marathon. Sports bring unity so don’t let this be the last one. I would like to personally ask HD+ to use their esteemed platform to support the Ga state, through positive coverage like videos, and documentaries to highlight our tradition and culture,” he stated.

Also present were some members of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II – Otublohum Mantse; Nii Ayi-Bonte II – Gbese Mantse; Nii Ayikai III – Akanmadje Mantse; Nii Quao Donkor II -Asere Tseno Mantse; Numo Akwaa Mensah III – Nae Wulomo; Numo Ogbamey III – Sakomono Wulomo; Numo Okai I – Korle Wulomo; Numo Nikai Amarsah II – Klan Wulomo and Nii Ayea Koto Fai III – Faiste.