Parents Appeal To Teachers To Call Off Strike

Some pupils who were stranded in school, setting off for their homes

SOME PARENTS in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have appealed to members of the four teacher unions to call off their strike action.

They said much as they appreciate their concerns, the teachers should rescind their decision in the interest of the school children who are enduring the repercussions of the tussle between them and the government.

This came to light when DAILY GUIDE visited some public schools in the metropolis to assess the impact of the teachers’ action in the schools.

The visit revealed that some parents were unaware of the strike, so they sent their wards to school only to be told of the ongoing strike.

It would be recalled that the teacher unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH) announced a nationwide strike on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The decision, according to the unions, follows the failure of the government to pay a 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to them.

In separate interviews, the parents also appealed to government to expedite action on the resolution of the impasse between it and teachers.

At the Lagos Town M/A Primary and Junior High School near Takoradi, it was revealed that some school children who were in school early morning had to go back home after realising that their teachers were not coming to school.

A headmistress of one of the schools at the Ketan Cluster of Schools near Sekondi said none of the teachers came to school.

She said the only reason she came was to take control of the situation and give information to every student to go home.

She also said, she did not know when the strike will end, but she was concerned about the children’s safety, and appealed to the government to grant their request for teaching and learning to resume.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi