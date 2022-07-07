62 MPs Bodyguards Unarmed

Ambrose Dery addressing journalists

MINISTER OF Interior, Ambrose Dery, has stated that available police records indicate that 62 police guards assigned to Members of Parliament (MPs) are yet to be issued with pistols.

He said this is attributed to the fact that there has been exponential demand for the supply of arms from the armoury of the police to the police personnel assigned as bodyguards for MPs, Judges of the Supreme Courts, Ministers of State and Senior Police Officers.

“Efforts are, however, underway to procure additional arms and ammunition for the Ghana Police Service to enable them cater for the remaining 62 bodyguards and others assigned to the Judges of the Supreme Courts, Ministries of State and Senior Police Officers,” the minister told Parliament yesterday.

Mr. Dery was responding to questions on the floor of the House about when bodyguards assigned to MPs would be properly equipped to carry out their mandate.

“Following my directive to the police administration to provide armed police guards for two hundred Members of Parliament, the police administration established a Police Steering Committee to see to the implementation of the policy.

“The committee amongst others identified the logistical and accommodation needs of the personnel assigned as armed guards to MPs,” he indicated.

The Interior Minister said the personnel were selected and taken through a two-week basic combat and weapon handling training at the Formed Police Unit (FPU).

“Upon completion of the training, most of the guards were provided with pistols and the necessary logistics required for the protection of the respective MPs,” he added.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House