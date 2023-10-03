HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II Rock Accra

The winners and one of the sponsors (2nd R) displaying the dummy cheques. INSET: An action from the event.

Patrons of this year’s HD+ Kids Armwrestling finals witnessed high level performances and entertainment from young pullers as they ended the second edition of the thrilling armwrestling event.

About 90 pullers from five regions converged at the Bediako Hall of the GNAT building last Saturday to battle for supremacy in top-drawer performances in various body weight categories for both boys and girls.

The Bono, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, and Western regions were represented by students from Junior and Senior High Schools who were full of energy from the blast of officials to the end.

The charged auditorium saw brilliant and impressive battles from the young pullers, which gave the technical team a challenging time in scouting for the best from the lot.

Sacred Heart School’s Rachael Lankai emerged as the winner in the girl’s lightweight division, followed by Mabel Yeboah from Ebenezer Senior High School, while Adelaide Amoah from Bedo Addo School finished third.

In the boy’s category, Charles Cobbina from Holy Trinity School came tops after pinning down Sylvester Otoo from Methodist Senior High.

Lovia Junior’s Leonard Tetteh finished third. African Champion and student from Osu Salem, Blessed Abeka Nunoo was crowned the winner in the girl’s middleweight category, followed by Naa Korkor Ackah from 32 Community, while Evelyn Stevens from Nanka Bruce School finished third.

Joseph Tabel from Methodist Anglican School emerged winner in the boy’s middleweight group, followed by Steven Benin from Holy Trinity School, with Desmond Mensah from Bishop JHS placing third.

The female heavyweight division had Mariam Yussif from St Louis winning, followed by Naa Ayorkor Quaye from Aburi Girls, while Mary-Ann Abagale also from St Louis came third.

Oliver Adams from KNUST Senior High was winner in the boy’s heavyweight division.

CEO of SES Ghana, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, indicated that her company was thrilled with the quality of athletic performance and the high-level interest demonstrated by the teens during the regional tour, and that HD+ was happy to have helped unearthed and develop future champions.

The Marketing Manager of HD+, Kisiwa Tsiagbe, revealed how thrilling the whole exercise has been, thus priding in the success of the adoption of a sports discipline.

Athletes from the HD+ Armwrestling Season I and II join the National Armwrestling Academy. The event was powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation with sponsorship from SES HD Plus Ghana Limited and supported by Twellium Industries, Kofikrom Pharmacy, TT Brothers, 442Media Production and BlynkxliveGH.

