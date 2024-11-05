‘Health Infrastructure Investment In Volta Unprecedented

Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has stated that the government’s investment in health infrastructure in the Volta Region is “unprecedented”.

Addressing a press conference on the “abuse of the electoral loyalty of the Volta Region” at the NPP’s Regional Headquarters in Ho, Mr Ahiagbah highlighted ongoing efforts under the government’s Agenda 111 project, which includes the construction of seven new hospitals across various districts in the region.

This initiative, he said, underscores the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access and services for residents.

“These projects represent a historic investment in health infrastructure in the Volta Region,” Ahiagbah said. “Seven new hospitals are currently being constructed in Adaklu Waya, Kpetoe, Anloga-Agortoe, Ve-Agbome, Ave Dakpa, Dzolokpuita, and Kpeve.

This, in addition to the completed Ketu North Municipal Hospital in Weta, marks eight secondary hospital projects in this region alone, which is an extraordinary achievement,” he noted.

He added that the coming on stream of these district hospitals will help solve the perennial access to healthcare problem in the region and provide jobs for the thousands of trained health workers waiting for postings.

“The Agenda 111 project is estimated to create 68,000 direct jobs and 70,000 or more indirect jobs. Ladies and gentlemen, the lion’s share of these jobs will come to the Volta Region,” he said.

He reminded Voltarians that the NDC will abandon the Agenda 111 projects, as they did the Kufuor Euroget projects, costing the Volta Region its share of the 68,000 jobs and associated opportunities, adding that “we cannot allow this to happen when we have the power to stop it by voting for the NPP to ensure continuity”.

“Let me reiterate the invitation to you to explore our government’s performance using the tracker to appreciate the full extent of the NPP’s investments in the Volta Region. When you check the data, you will find that we have built more roads, factories, bridges, boreholes, computer distribution centers, court buildings, drainage, and water supply systems in the Volta Region than the NDC,” he added.

A Daily Guide Report