Health Minister Tours Covid-19 Facilities

Health Minister KwakuAgyeman-Manu has paid a working visit to four Covid-19 treatment and holding centres under construction in the Greater Accra Region.

The facilities are located in Shai-Osudoku District Hospital, Pantang Learning Centre, Ga East Municipal Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital.

The minister, who had just recovered from the Covid-19 infection himself, first visited the Shai-Osudoku Hospital, where the Medical Director, Dr. Kennedy Brightson, who took him round the project site.

Speaking at the 37 Military Hospital where he ended his tour, Mr. Agyeman-Manu expressed satisfaction at the progress of work.

17,351 Covid-19 Cases

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Covid-19 case count has risen to 17,351 after 609 new cases were recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

President Akufo-Addo, during his 13th address to the nation on Sunday, also announced an increase in the number of recoveries to 12,994 from the previous 12,720.

“As at Saturday, 27th June 2020, our country has recorded 17,351 confirmed cases, with 12,994 recoveries, representing some 75% of positives. This means that, currently, we have 4,245 active cases, having conducted 294,867 tests, one of the highest on the continent,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo further indicated that 30 persons are severely or critically ill, with 112 fatalities.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has recorded 9,641 cases; Ashanti Region has 3,475 cases; Western Region has 1,556 cases and Central Region has 972 cases.

The Eastern Region has 601 Covid-19 cases while the Volta Region has 337cases, followed by the Upper East Region with 274 cases, Northern Region with 120 cases, Oti Region with 110 and the Western North Region with 102 cases.

The Bono East Region has 52 cases; Upper West Region has 40 cases; Savannah Region has 39 cases; Bono Region has 18 cases; Ahafo Region has eight cases and the North East Region has six cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri