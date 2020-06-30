Dope Nation Dumps Lynx Entertainment

Dope Nation

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah, has finally confirmed reports that music duo, Dope Nation, has parted ways with his record label.

The CEO, who has worked with several acts such as Tinny, Mzvee, VIP, Praye, Bradez, Irene and Jane, Obour, Becca, Reggie Rockstone, Efya, Trigmatic, Sonni Balli, EL, Jael Wiafe and Ayigbe Edem, said his label signed a short term contract with the duo (Dope Nation) and had decided to part ways after the expiration of the contract.

Though both parties agreed to go their separate ways on mutual grounds, they did not explain the circumstances under which did.

But report available indicates that the group, which was not happy working with the label, refused to renew their contract with Lynx Entertainment following its expiration.

BEATWAVES gathered that Dope Nation, made up of Micheal Boafo (B2) and Tony Boafo (Twist), signed onto Lynx Entertainment in April 2019.

Richie Mensah confirmed to MzGee on Showbiz 927 on 3FM that the contract with Dope Nation had indeed ended, adding “our deal with Dope Nation was a short one than we normally do.”

“We signed a short term deal where we were going to elevate their brand…the contract ended not too long ago. Dope Nation is still part of the family and ready to offer them any assistance,” he said.

The group is best known for producing hit songs such as Kpuu Kpaa by Shatta wale, Wow by Joey B ft EL, Sebgefia by Joey B and EL, Poison by Ebony Reigns, Forever by Eazzy ft Mr Eazi and Nana Ama by Pappy Kojo.

Dope Nation released its first single, Bebia Ye Shi, in 2016. In 2017, the duo released another single, Uh Huh. In 2018, they were featured on EL’s single, Ayeyi, which was produced by Pee GH.

The group was nominated for Music Producer Honor of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Music Honors Award.

Known for hit songs such as Eish and Naami, the duo heralded their signing with the release of Zanku.

By George Clifford Owusu