Chris Appau Duo With Joe Mettle

Gospel Producer and Musician, Chris Appau, is set to release his first duo-track, Akpe Kataa, which was recorded at his live concert in January, 2020, featuring the award winning gospel artiste, Joe Mettle.

“We met over a decade ago and minister Mettle has been like a senior brother since then. When it was time to do this song, I knew he was the best person to do it with, and I am glad I chose him,” said Chris in an interview with BEATWAVES.

The song, produced by Chris Appau (SLM Studios), mixed and mastered by Shadrach Yawson (Sha), was expected to get Ghana and the world in thanksgiving mode. It will soon be available for download on all digital stores (iTunes, Aftown, Google Play, Tidal, Spotify, Derzer) and on YouTube from July 11, 2020.

You can preorder your copies now at www.appauchrisgh.com