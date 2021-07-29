Heartman Gets Ghana Music Awards UK Nomination

Talented afrobeat artiste and songwriter, Heartman, has been nominated for the uncovered artiste of the year category at this year’s edition of Ghana Music Awards UK slated for October in London.

The awards ceremony is being organised to celebrate and appreciate pioneers of Ghanaian music and to reward individuals who, in diverse ways, have raised the standard of Ghanaian music in the country.

Heartman, who recently released his first single ‘For You’ with audiovisuals, will be competing in the category with the likes of Tiisha, Oseikrom Sikani, Malcolm Nuna, Ohemaa Eunice, Kwame Yogot, Naana Blu, Nautyca, Emelia Brobbey, Nanky, Mona 4Reall and Luciya.

His management team says his nomination for this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK for the uncovered artiste of the year award category, means a lot to the artiste, saying Heartman is so excited about his nomination and hope to win.

His fans as well as a section of the music lovers who have followed his activities on the music scene closely have tipped him to do better than his colleagues in the category due to his creativity.

Signed to Beljam Records, Heartman, who is currently the first and only signee on the label so far, is tipped as the next big Ghanaian star in the coming years.