Witness Confirms Dampare’s Role In JB ‘Killer’s’ Arrest

(IGP), George Akuffo Dampare

An Accra High Court has heard about the role newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, played in the arrest of Daniel Asiedu, who is accused of murdering the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, JB Danquah-Adu.

The prosecution’s third witness, Kenneth Koranchie, told the court about how the police officer hosted him and his brother as well as the brother’s wife for three days following their involvement in the arrest of the accused person.

The witness during his evidence in chief had told the court that Ursula Owusu had introduced him and others to COP Dampare after they found her number on the deceased’s phone which Daniel Asiedu gave him to unlock.

He also told the court about events leading to the arrest of the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of the late MP.

He said following Daniel Asiedu’s arrest, “I informed my brother that we were at the police station and he (Asiedu) has been arrested. My brother mentioned that A1s wife will return asking the same question since he is yet to reply her. I indicated to my brother Amofa that I will let him know if anything happens.”

Mr. Koranchie told the court that it was not long after he spoke to his brother when COP Dampare “came asking about my brother who went in search of Daniel.”

“I told him I had just got off the phone with him and he mentioned that he was scared. The police officer upon hearing my brother’s story dispatched a vehicle to pick my brother and his wife. They were brought to the police station and were both sent to the police officer’s house later that evening and stayed there the night and later the police found a place for them to stay,” Mr. Koranchie narrated.

Cross-Examination

The witness during cross-examination by Yaw Dankwa, counsel for Daniel Asiedu, told the court that COP Dampare hosted him and his brother in his house for three days following suspicion that they could be attacked for assisting the police in arresting Daniel Asiedu.

He insisted that they had to spend three days in the house of COP Dampare because neighbours had seen them and some investigators searching for Asiedu after it was discovered that he was connected with the murder of the MP.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak