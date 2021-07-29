2 Suspected Robbers Arrested for Robbing Ghc25,000

The suspects

The Walewale District Police command has arrested two suspected robbers at Nasia in the North East region.

The suspected robbers namely Wahab Yakubu, 28 and Fuseini Yakubu, 25, were arrested for their involvement in a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Nasia on July 28, 2021.

The Acting North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Anmain who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said at about 6:30 pm, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the suspects and two others, currently at large, attacked the mobile money vendor, Ibrahim Abubakari, at his shop in Nasia at gunpoint and robbed him of an amount of Ghc25,000.00 and bolted.

According to him, the suspects were however captured by a CCTV camera installed in the mobile money shop.

He indicated that the CCTV video recordings were quickly handed over to the Walewale District command and investigations led to the arrest of the two suspects.

ASP Anmain disclosed that a reward of Ghc2000 will be given to anyone who provides information to the police and appealed to the general public to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of the other two suspects currently at large.

“The Regional Command wish to thank the youth and people of Nasia who assisted the Police to arrest the suspects. The command however appeals to the people of Nasia to remain calm and cooperate with the police to bring the perpetrators of the robbery attack to book.”

Meanwhile, the suspects arrested are being processed and will be arraigned before court.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nasia