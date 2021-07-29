Mandatory COVID-19 Test For Immigration Permit Applicants

Kwame Takyi, the Comptroller General of the GIS

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) will be undertaking COVID-19 tests for all applicants for immigration permits in the country.

According to a release from the GIS, “with the third surge in the spread of the COVID-19 virus across the world, it has become imperative as a frontline security agency controlling the borders and regulating the activities of foreigners in the country, to put in place measures to support the national effort in curtailing the spread of the virus in the country.”

The GIS in view of the foregone is “introducing a mandatory COVID-19 test for all non-Ghanaians applying for Work Permit, renewal of Work Permit and extension of Visitors Permit with effect from August 11, 2021.”

This COVID-19 test will run concurrent with the normal medical examination that is conducted for immigration permits at the GIS Clinic, according to the statement.

The test will be conducted at a facility on the premises of the GIS Headquarters run jointly by the GIS medical team and V-Check Health Solutions at a cost of GH¢150.00, the statement continued, adding that “Ghana Health Service COVID-19 protocols will apply to all positive cases.”

This new directive is geared towards the national effort in ensuring that the spread of the coronavirus is limited to ensure public health safety, the statement added.

Members of the expatriate community and companies employing non-Ghanaians are to take note of the new measure, the GIS has directed.

No permit will be issued unless the applicant has a COVID-19 test result from the GIS Clinic, the GIS pointed out.

The testing centre will also be opened to the general public who may voluntarily want to undergo a COVID-19 test.