Hearts Cleared To Play…After High COVID-19 Cases

Hearts line-up

It has emerged that premier club, Hearts of Oak, has been declared fit to play after recording high cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The team’s high Covid-19 cases rendered their opening game against Aduana Stars in Dormaa canceled.

But Presidential adviser on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has disclosed that the Phobians have been declared medically legible to participate in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare made this known in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

“Accra Hearts of Oak players and the technical staff have tested negative and are free to compete in any competition. I will advise them and all the clubs to adhere to all the protocols and keep on wearing their nose masks,” Dr. Nsiah Asare said.

On Tuesday, Hearts of Oak will face Ashgold at the Accra Stadium.

From The Sports Desk