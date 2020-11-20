‘I Am Tired Of Being Barca’s Problem’

Lionel Messi

Wantaway star Lionel Messi has gone on the attack once again against Barcelona, insisting he is “tired of always being the problem for everything” at the club.

After touching down in Barcelona following his international duties with Argentina, Messi, who was on the brink of leaving last summer after becoming disillusioned with the club’s hierarchy, was mobbed by media at the airport about his delicate situation at the Nou Camp.

Messi, who also complained about being held up by tax inspectors following his 15-hour flight, was asked about the stinging comments from Antoine Griezmann’s former agent, Eric Olhats, who claimed the Argentine had a “deplorable attitude” and had overseen a “regime of terror” at the Nou Camp.

And Messi responded in a brief statement, “I am tired of always being the problem for everything at the club.”

The Argentine then added, “I get here after a 15-hour flight and I find a tax agent here, it is ridiculous.”

Olhats had initially claimed that Griezmann was met with disdain by the star man at Barcelona and said Messi went out of his way to unsettle the Frenchman.

Olhats also dismissed Messi’s push to leave in the summer, saying it was another way for him to exercise his power over the club.

Speaking to France Football, Olhats said, “Antoine arrived in a struggling club where Messi had a view on everything.

“He is at the same time emperor and monarch, and he didn’t see Antoine’s arrival with a good eye. His attitude has been deplorable, he made him feel that. I have always heard Antoine say there is no problem with Messi, but never the other way around. It is the regime of terror. Either you are with him or you are against him.

“In my eyes, Messi said he wanted to leave to see what role he still had as a decision-making player, regarding the players who arrived and those who left, but he eventually stayed. Classic Messi!

“He is as good on the pitch as he is bad off it. Barcelona has been suffering for a while. There was a cancer in that club, and it obviously left some marks.”