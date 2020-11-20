All Africa Music Awards Postponed

Stonebwoy

The organisers of the annual All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have announced the postponement of the seventh edition of the awards ceremony to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In statement, the organisers said the decision to postpone the event which was scheduled from December 2 to 6, was made after a series of meetings held with the stakeholders.

It said upon serious evaluation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outbreak of the disease would have adverse effects on the achievement of the awards ceremony should it be held, adding, “The health and safety of the community of AFRIMA stakeholders is of utmost importance to the organisers.”

The statement indicated that many of the award nominees and delegates travel from different parts of the continent and from other parts of the globe to Africa for each edition, and fully understanding the risks involved with such movements, the suspension of the 2020 edition of AFRIMA is the only prudent course for the organisers.

“We hope that the world will be able to take adequate action, and that the spread of the virus will soon be contained,” it said.

It added, “We would like to thank all our stakeholders and partners for their support, open discussions and encouragement. We will continue to work with every one of you and share more information about our plans for the coming year.”

AFRIMA is an annual awards event being organised in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage.

Nigeria has hosted three of the award editions during 2014–2016. Nigeria once again won the fourth-year hosting rights tenure in 2017.

The International Committee of AFRIMA consists of five regions: SADEC, Eastern Africa, Central Africa, Northern and Western Africa, which are run by regional directors and 54 country directors.

Public votes determine which artists get awarded, alongside a jury of experienced African culture, media and music industry experts/professionals.

By George Clifford Owusu