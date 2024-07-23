Hearts Face Lions In Homowo Cup

Homowo Cup

Hearts of Oak will engage Heart of Lions in the 2024 Homowo Charity Cup match slated for August 11, 2024.

The Ghana Premier League rivals will use the game as a preparatory match ahead of the upcoming campaign, while proceeds from the game will be given to charity. The match will also be used to promote peace, especially with the 2024 elections set for December.

The Homowo Charity Cup match, which is an annual game held during the period of the Homowo festival, is usually played between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

However, organisers of the game have confirmed that this year’s game will see the Phobians face Heart of Lions.

The Accra-based club will be seeking redemption after losing the Democracy Cup to fierce rivals Asante Kotoko on July 17, 2024.

Both clubs have started pre-season and have also been active in the transfer market as they look to beef up their squads.