Hearts, Kotoko Promise Good Show In London

Officials of Hearts and Kotoko and organisers at at the launch yesterday

The Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko epic clash at the Barnet Stadium in London on March 7 is expected to ignite fireworks.

In a press briefing at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat yesterday, organisers of the game, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Justine Addo, rolled out plans for the clash and how ready they are for the game.

Likewise, officials of the two sides consider the game a huge opportunity to promote their respective brands and promised to deliver a good show.

For Hearts of Oak who are still licking their 1-2 wounds, it offers them a huge opportunity to correct the errors made when they last played in Accra, taking into account it is a neutral ground.

Kotoko, on the other hand, promised to replicate the Accra dose and George Amoako, CEO of the side, stated that “we will beat you in London, we will do it again.”

At the media briefing, supporters of the two sides demonstrated a foretaste of what to expect in London with their ‘jama’ chants.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum