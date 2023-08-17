Hearts, Oly Clash… In Gbese Mantse Homowo Cup

FLASHBACK: A scene during a Homowo Cup

City rivals, Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics, will battle for supremacy in this year’s Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup at the Accra Stadium when kick-off starts at 3pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The existing rivalry between the two in recent seasons has raised the stakes.

But Oly seem favourites, having dominated in their recent clashes vis-a-vis the return of Annor Walker, who has proven to be a thorn in the Phobian’s flesh.

Cool rates of 10, 50, 100 and 200 Cedis for popular stands, lower VIP, VIP and VVIP respectively would be charged at the gates.

The expected epic clash is in partnership with MTN, GFA, and Max TV, and powered by Gold Star Consult.

At stake is a glittering trophy and the bragging rights.