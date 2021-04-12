Hearts Slip In Obuasi… Barreto Records Second Win

Ashgold’s captain Amos Addai’s injury time spot kick was enough to apply the breaks on Hearts of Oak in Obuasi on Saturday.

It was the Phobian’s first loss under coach Samuel Boadu.

Earlier, a penalty opportunity presented itself to Hearts but goalkeeper Kofi Mensah’s intervention was timely after penalty expert Victor Aidoo’s poor kick.

Elsewhere on the same day, Liberty Professionals ended their poor run with a 4-0 thumping against Elmina Sharks in Sogakope.

Yesterday, at the Len Clay Stadium, Kotoko’s newly adopted home venue, coach Mariano Barreto guided Kotoko to a 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea.

The win was Barreto’s second streak win after recording a 4-0 win in their midweek outstanding against Bechem United.

GPL Scores @AGlance

Dwarfs 1-1 Wonders

Ashgold 1-0 Hearts

Liberty 4-0 Sharks

WAFA 1-0 Bechem

Cities 2-0

Kotoko 2-0 Chelsea

Allies 2-0 Karela

Aduana 3-1 Faisal

Medeama 2-0 Dreams

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum