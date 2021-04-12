GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Humans Stun Minister … As Gadayi Steals Show

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, left the University of Ghana, Legon Stadium stunned by the performance of athletes at the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Athletics Accra open meet on Saturday.

The minister, who sat through the event, described it as impressive and promised to rally massive support for the sport as long as he remains as Sports Minister.

He commended Reks Brooby, CEO of Ghana’s Fastest Human and his team for the initiative.

Guest of Honour, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, expressed thanks to the sponsors for their support, and assured them of his support.

It was Edwin Gadayi (10:56), a member of the GNPC Speedsters Club, who shrugged off stiff competition from Sarfo Ansah (10:60), fellow club mate to triumph in the final race.

The ladies event saw Kate Agyeman (12:00) beating Grace Obuor (12:16) in a keenly contested race. Grace beat Kate in Cape Coast, putting them on a score chart.

The Paa Joe Stadium in Kumasi will host the final showpiece on May 15.

Meanwhile, three athletics greats – Mike Ahey, Oko Addy and Ohene Karikari received due recognitions from Adidas for blazing the trail in athletics.

The short distance athletics initiative aimed at reviving the sport in schools is being sponsored by GNPC, GCB Bank, Adidas, Kriate Lync, Wrenco Printing, Global Media Alliance and supported by Ghana Gas.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum