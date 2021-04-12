Otumfuo, Kotoko Chat Heartily At Manhyia

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

KOTOKO OWNER, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has met and interacted with the club’s players in the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Thursday crunch-meeting, held at the instance of the Asante Monarch, was to offer the revered king the chance to know the state of the club, presently.

Significantly, the technical team, management members and other members of Kotoko, were not allowed to be part of the meeting, which lasted for some hours.

Otumfuo, aside using the meeting to know the current Kotoko players, also used the opportunity to part ways with inspiring words to motivate the playing body.

Sources at the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, said the Asantehene particularly charged the players to unite as one body and defend Kotoko.

Otumfuo, the sources disclosed, in plain language, reminded the players that without team unity, cohesion and oneness, they could not achieve anything for Kotoko.

In this regard, the Kotoko owner and Life Patron, urged the players to embrace peace and unity at all times so they could win honours for the former Africa champions.

Ohene Brenya, a former Kotoko player, who is from the Asante Oyoko Royal family, on behalf of the players, thanked the king for his wise and encouraging words.

Meanwhile, other unconfirmed reports said the welfare of the players, especially problems facing the playing body, was also thoroughly discussed at the meeting.

It was also reported that other urgent issues like the possible renewal of Kotoko players, whose contract with the club were nearing its end, received attention.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi