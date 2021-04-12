Abena Ruthy Eyes GHAMRO Board

Abena Ruthy

Silky-voiced gospel artiste, Abena Ruthy, whose song ‘Aseda’ made an impact on the music scene, has officially announced her decision to contest for board membership position in the upcoming Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) election.

According to her, the current state of the music industry required the harnessing of the skills and knowledge of all the industry players to take Ghanaian music industry to a desired level, adding that she is ready to use her position to help put in place policies to streamline the operations of the collective society.

She pointed out that most music users do not understand copyright issues, and there was the need to educate and sensitise them in a more sustainable manner to enable them appreciate the effects of piracy and solicit their support to reduce the canker in the Ghanaian society.

Abena Ruthy said one of her primary priorities would be to fight for the welfare of right owners, as well as fight music piracy, which in her opinion has impoverished most Ghanaian artistes.

The gospel singer and songwriter opined that the music industry has a great future, a potential that can contribute immensely toward the socio-economic development of the country, hence her quest to contest the GHAMRO board membership position.

Following her decision to contest for GHAMRO board membership, a number of music stakeholders believe she has what it takes to turn around the fortunes of the collective society.

Credited with two albums and five singles, Abena Ruthy, who is a the President of Women in Gospel, said she would use her position as a board member to create a convenient business environment to facilitate a smooth working relationship with all music users in the country.

She mentioned that she would use her position to institute training programmes which would aimed at sharpening the skills and understanding of the musicians on copyright and other related rights in order to reduce piracy and help increase the contributions of intellectual property owners to the global economy.

Abena Ruthy is the Executive Director of the International Women of Destiny as well as the CEO of Incredible Cleaning and Trading Services Ltd.

She is also managing partner of the Dvrest Perfect Ventures, a manufacturing company.

By George Clifford Owusu