Heath Goldfields Denies ‘Misleading’ Allegations

Heath Goldfields Limited has taken exception to what it describes as “misleading and carefully coordinated publications in certain newspapers and online portals regarding a purported group of individuals referred to as ‘former workers of the Bogoso-Prestea Mine,’ alleging non-payment, mismanagement, and irregular operations by the Company.”

In a Heath management authored statement, the “Company categorically denies these baseless, malicious allegations, which are intended to mislead the public and stakeholders.

“The Company maintains a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Mine Workers Union dated the 8th of August 2025, which governs the schedule and framework for the payment of legacy employee benefits and obligations. These are facts that can easily be checked with the Ghana Mine Workers Union or even the Company if these media houses had any intention of publishing a balanced story.”

The company, according to the statement, has been strictly adhering to this MoU, and payments are being made progressively in accordance with the agreed timelines and under the Union’s supervision, adding that “the Company remains fully committed to honouring all legitimate obligations to both current and former employees.”

The company, the statement disclosed, is a credible, compliant, and law-abiding mining company committed to responsible resource development, transparency, and sustainable operations.

Continuing, the company stated that it is working closely with the Government of Ghana, regulatory agencies, labour unions, and host communities to ensure that its operations remain safe, compliant, and beneficial to all stakeholders.

Even though the company respects the role of the media and upholds freedom of the press, it must be emphasised that the publication or amplification of false, defamatory, or misleading statements about the company’s operations, finances, or management is unlawful, the statement added.

“Accordingly, the Company will not hesitate to initiate legal action — including defamation proceedings and injunctions — against any media organisation, platform, or individual that publishes or circulates such falsehoods and unverified, damaging information.

“We urge the public and media to treat such publications with the utmost caution and to verify information through official and credible channels,” the company stressed.