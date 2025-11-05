Immigration Officers Shot… One Dead, One Injured

CGI Samuel Amadu Basintale

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has confirmed that two of its officers were attacked, one fatally, by yet to be identified and apprehended persons at Nangani in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

According to a statement released by the GIS’ Public Affairs Director, DCI Maud Anima Quainoo, the two officers were shot last Sunday at about 2030hrs when they were returning from duty on a motorbike.

The assailants laid ambush and opened fire on the unsuspecting officers, according to the statement.

The two, Assistant Immigration Control Officer (AICO I) Philip Lartey and AICO I Cosmos Dakurah sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Basonde Clinic in Tempane before being transferred to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, where AICO I Cosmos Dakurah succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of November 3, 2025.

The GIS is collaborating with the Ghana Police Service in ongoing investigations into the incident.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), have deployed a team from the National Headquarters to the Upper East Region to support investigations and reassure officers following the incident.

“The CGI and Management offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and friends of the fallen officer during this challenging time,” the statement added.

The GIS has commended the bravery and dedication of its officers, and condemned in the strongest terms, any act of violence directed against its personnel, “who serve with dedication to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity, thereby contributing to national security.”

The Service has also reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of its officers, and pledges to collaborate closely with the appropriate authorities to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are brought to justice.