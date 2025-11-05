Jean Mensa Joins Thousands At NSPPD Ghana Confab

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa, joined thousands of worshippers from across the country at the Accra Sports Stadium for the 2025 New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) Ghana conference under the direction of Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder.

Known as the largest, inter-denominational Christian prayer movement, the EC Chair was spotted at the service leading a session of testimonies at the church event, introducing worshippers who shared accounts of miraculous healings.

The video, which has since gone viral, captured her saying, “Papa, this young lady came here with pain in her shoulder. She testified that she had this pain for two years and couldn’t lift her hand. But after you asked that they should do what they hadn’t done before, she is now healed.”

There have been a mix of reactions after the video surfaced online, with a section of Ghanaians praising Ms. Mensa for her commitment to the work of God, while others criticised her.

Led by Pastor Jerry Eze, the conference, which was held last Sunday, featured fervent prayers, songs of praise, and testimonies of faith, with attendees describing the experience as “life-changing”.

The event, part of a global series, aims at rekindling faith and unity among believers while strengthening Ghana’s place within the NSPPD community.

Miraculous healings were reported, including a physically challenged man walking without crutches and a woman healed from shoulder pain. The conference also featured worship performances by Sinach, Sunmisola Agbebi, and Joe Mettle, with Pastor Eze declaring, “What God cannot do does not exist.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke