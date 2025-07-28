Heath Goldfields Pays GH¢80m Salary Arrears

Patrick Appiah Mensah

Heath Goldfields Ltd, the current leaseholder and operator of the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine, has paid GH¢80 million to settle outstanding salaries owed to employees from the previous leaseholder’s tenure.

This payment, made in fulfillment of the conditions for granting the lease to Heath Goldfields by the Government of Ghana, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to restore operations at the mine and reaffirm the company’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its workforce.

The outstanding liabilities, which predated Heath Goldfields’ acquisition of the Bogoso-Prestea mining lease, had remained unresolved following the previous leaseholder’s termination.

As part of a broader intervention to reposition the mine, Heath Goldfields assumed responsibility for resolving these legacy issues, creating a foundation of trust, social stability, and operational readiness.

According to Patrick Appiah Mensah, Managing Director of Heath GoldFields Ltd, “Our commitment to our people is at the heart of our values.” He further noted that “While these obligations stem from the previous leaseholder’s operations, we undertook to settle them in full following the successful award of the mining lease to Heath Goldfields.”

The payment of GH¢80 million covers outstanding salaries, leave entitlements, and other related employee obligations accrued under the previous leaseholder. Heath Goldfields has also initiated a stakeholder engagement and reconciliation process aimed at settling the remaining outstanding entitlements, including provident fund contributions, severance packages, and end-of-service benefits, which were left unpaid after the former leaseholder terminated the employees’ contracts.

The action underscores Heath Goldfields’ brand positioning as a credible, values-driven partner in Ghana’s mining sector, one that is deeply committed to transparent stakeholder engagement, ethical leadership, and long-term community empowerment.

As the company continues its phased reopening of the Bogoso Prestea Mine, this payment represents a critical step in fostering labour harmony, restoring investor confidence, and delivering shared value to the people of Ghana.