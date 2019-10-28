Heavy Traffic As Tema Motorway Floods

Scenes from the flooded motorway

There is heavy vehicular traffic along the Spintex road and around the Accra Mall due to flooding on the Tema Motorway.

A heavy downpour on Monday October 28, 2019, led to the submerging of the Motorway.

Drivers travelling to Tema are being forced to divert to the Spintex road.

Efforts are being made by officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

DGN Online’s visit to the Spintex revealed a thick traffic, causing inconvenience to passengers and drivers.

BY Melvin Tarlue